Radford hosts South Carolina Upstate following Gallagher’s 22-point outing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-18, 3-9 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (17-10, 9-3 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate faces Radford after Cassie Gallagher scored 22 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 63-57 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Highlanders are 11-2 on their home court. Radford is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 3-9 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate is fifth in the Big South with 11.8 assists per game led by Kinley Paterson averaging 2.6.

Radford averages 65.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 64.5 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 58.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 60.0 Radford allows to opponents.

The Highlanders and Spartans meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joi Williams averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Georgia Simonsen is shooting 56.4% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Gallagher is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Spartans. Aubrie Kierscht is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 64.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 57.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

