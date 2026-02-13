Radford hosts Charleston Southern after Parker’s 24-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (12-14, 3-8 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (13-13, 6-5 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (12-14, 3-8 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (13-13, 6-5 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford plays Charleston Southern after Dennis Parker Jr. scored 24 points in Radford’s 86-77 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Highlanders have gone 9-5 at home. Radford averages 81.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 3-8 in conference games. Charleston Southern has a 6-11 record against opponents over .500.

Radford makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Charleston Southern has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Charleston Southern averages 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Radford allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is shooting 49.3% and averaging 19.2 points for the Highlanders. Jaylon Johnson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

A’lahn Sumler is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Brycen Blaine is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 81.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 79.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.