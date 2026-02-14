Quinnipiac hosts Merrimack after Monroe’s 21-point game

Merrimack Warriors (17-9, 13-2 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-9, 11-5 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac…

Merrimack Warriors (17-9, 13-2 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-9, 11-5 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Merrimack after Amarri Monroe scored 21 points in Quinnipiac’s 74-62 victory over the Siena Saints.

The Bobcats have gone 10-3 in home games. Quinnipiac is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Warriors have gone 13-2 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack has a 7-8 record against opponents over .500.

Quinnipiac averages 76.5 points, 9.2 more per game than the 67.3 Merrimack gives up. Merrimack has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

The Bobcats and Warriors meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Zimmerman is averaging 16.2 points for the Bobcats. Asim Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ernest Shelton is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 16.1 points. Kevair Kennedy is averaging 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

