Quinet leads Evansville against UIC after 20-point game

UIC Flames (15-12, 10-6 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-20, 2-13 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts UIC after Bryce Quinet scored 20 points in Evansville’s 86-60 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Purple Aces have gone 4-8 in home games. Evansville is 3-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Flames are 10-6 in MVC play. UIC scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Evansville averages 67.4 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 69.7 UIC gives up. UIC has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.6% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Casey is averaging 12 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Leif Moeller is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ahmad Henderson II is shooting 39.6% and averaging 12.5 points for the Flames. Elijah Crawford is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

