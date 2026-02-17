Queens takes on North Alabama after Parker’s 22-point game

Queens Royals (15-12, 10-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (8-17, 3-11 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Queens Royals (15-12, 10-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (8-17, 3-11 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits North Alabama after Avantae Parker scored 22 points in Queens’ 87-81 victory over the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Lions are 4-7 on their home court. North Alabama is 1-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Royals are 10-4 against ASUN opponents. Queens ranks fifth in the ASUN with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Parker averaging 1.9.

North Alabama’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Queens allows. Queens averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than North Alabama gives up.

The Lions and Royals match up Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallas Howell is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging eight points. Donte Bacchus is averaging 17.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Chris Ashby is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 11.1 points. Jordan Watford is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Royals: 6-4, averaging 84.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

