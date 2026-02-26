Queens (NC) faces Central Arkansas following Colvin’s 21-point outing

Queens (NC) Royals (10-18, 4-13 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (19-10, 12-5 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Queens (NC) Royals (10-18, 4-13 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (19-10, 12-5 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) takes on Central Arkansas after Dayuna Colvin scored 21 points in Queens (NC)’s 72-62 win over the West Georgia Wolves.

The Sugar Bears have gone 8-3 at home. Central Arkansas is the top team in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 57.5 points while holding opponents to 35.6% shooting.

The Royals are 4-13 in ASUN play. Queens (NC) ranks ninth in the ASUN with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Hannah Hicks averaging 5.0.

Central Arkansas averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Queens (NC) gives up. Queens (NC) averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Central Arkansas allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in ASUN play. Central Arkansas won the last matchup 64-39 on Feb. 5. Cheyanne Kemp scored 26 points points to help lead the Sugar Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Cook averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sugar Bears, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Kemp is shooting 45.3% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Ana Barreto is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 9.1 points. Jermany Mapp is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 8-2, averaging 64.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points per game.

Royals: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

