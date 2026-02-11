Queens (NC) faces Austin Peay, looks to stop road skid

Queens (NC) Royals (8-15, 2-10 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (13-9, 5-7 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Queens (NC) Royals (8-15, 2-10 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (13-9, 5-7 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) will try to break its three-game road slide when the Royals visit Austin Peay.

The Governors are 3-7 on their home court. Austin Peay is the ASUN leader with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Lameria Thomas averaging 3.9.

The Royals are 2-10 against ASUN opponents. Queens (NC) allows 67.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

Austin Peay averages 67.0 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 67.1 Queens (NC) allows. Queens (NC) averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Austin Peay allows.

The Governors and Royals meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anovia Sheals is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Governors. Mya Williams is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hannah Hicks is averaging six points and 7.1 rebounds for the Royals. Alyssa Lewis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Royals: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.