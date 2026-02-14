Purdue Fort Wayne hosts IU Indianapolis following D’Augustino’s 22-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-20, 3-13 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-12, 8-7 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday,…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-20, 3-13 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-12, 8-7 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis faces Purdue Fort Wayne after Kyler D’Augustino scored 22 points in IU Indianapolis’ 84-81 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Mastodons have gone 10-3 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks fifth in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 76.8 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Jaguars are 3-13 in Horizon League play. IU Indianapolis has a 3-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 78.5 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 88.3 IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis averages 7.4 more points per game (84.2) than Purdue Fort Wayne gives up (76.8).

The Mastodons and Jaguars match up Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Hadnot II is shooting 51.9% and averaging 19.9 points for the Mastodons. Maximus Nelson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

D’Augustino is averaging 18.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Jaguars. Jaxon Edwards is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 25.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 80.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

