Pryor drops 22 in Texas A&M women’s 82-74 win over No. 21 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 22 points and dished 10 assists, Fatmata Janneh added 17 and Lemyah Hylton put up 12 in Texas A&M’s 82-74 win over No. 21 Tennessee on Thursday night.

The Aggies (11-11, 4-9 Southeastern Conference) jumped ahead early with a 10-0 run to start the game, with half the points coming from Pryor. She scored 13 in the first quarter.

Texas A&M was hot from the perimeter, shooting 7 of 11 (64%) as a team from 3-point range to take a 47-42 lead going into halftime. After the break, their lead mounted with a 14-0 run that lasted just over five minutes.

Tennessee (16-9, 8-5) was led by Janiah Barker, with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Zee Spearman put up 14 and Talaysia Cooper added 11.

The Lady Volunteers found a spark in the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run to close the gap to 76-74 with 2:07 to play, but couldn’t keep the momentum as Texas A&M finished the game on a 6-0 run.

It was the first road win over a ranked team for the Aggies since Jan. 10, 2021, when they beat then-No. 13 Arkansas.

Up next

Tennessee: Visits No. 11 Oklahoma on Sunday.

Texas A&M: Hosts Arkansas on Sunday.

