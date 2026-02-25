Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Price scores 21 in…

Price scores 21 in Nevada’s 67-60 victory over New Mexico

The Associated Press

February 25, 2026, 2:05 AM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Elijah Price had 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in Nevada’s 67-60 win over New Mexico on Tuesday night.

Corey Camper Jr. scored 20 points and added eight rebounds and five assists for the Wolf Pack (19-9, 11-6 Mountain West Conference). Vaughn Weems also scored 20 points and shot 8 for 13, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Jake Hall led the way for the Lobos (21-7, 12-5) with 17 points and two steals. New Mexico got 13 points from Deyton Albury. Uriah Tenette also had 11 points.

The game was tied 23-all at halftime. Nevada took the lead for good with 4:08 left in the second half on a free throw from Price to make it a 55-54.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up