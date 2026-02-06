Presbyterian visits Charleston Southern following Cunningham’s 22-point showing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-20, 1-9 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-16, 5-5 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-20, 1-9 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-16, 5-5 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian faces Charleston Southern after Jacia Cunningham scored 22 points in Presbyterian’s 70-63 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Buccaneers have gone 3-8 in home games. Charleston Southern is ninth in the Big South with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Alaina Nettles averaging 3.2.

The Blue Hose are 1-9 in Big South play. Presbyterian is eighth in the Big South with 28.9 rebounds per game led by Krystal Haddock averaging 5.7.

Charleston Southern scores 60.7 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 71.5 Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian’s 33.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points lower than Charleston Southern has allowed to its opponents (40.6%).

The Buccaneers and Blue Hose square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyonna Bailey is averaging 16.8 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers. Caelan Ellis is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cunningham is scoring 11.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Blue Hose. Haddock is averaging 9.4 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Blue Hose: 1-9, averaging 49.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 32.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

