Pratt leads Stony Brook against Hampton after 21-point outing

Hampton Pirates (12-15, 6-8 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (16-11, 8-6 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Hampton Pirates (12-15, 6-8 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (16-11, 8-6 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook faces Hampton after Erik Pratt scored 21 points in Stony Brook’s 72-69 victory over the Drexel Dragons.

The Seawolves are 11-3 on their home court. Stony Brook averages 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Pirates have gone 6-8 against CAA opponents. Hampton has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Stony Brook scores 72.0 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 69.1 Hampton allows. Hampton has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Hampton won 62-59 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Xzavier Long led Hampton with 16 points, and Pratt led Stony Brook with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Brown III is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 10.3 points. Pratt is shooting 42.5% and averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

Daniel Johnson averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is shooting 37.5% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.