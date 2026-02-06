Pratt and Stony Brook host Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (6-16, 2-9 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (14-10, 6-5 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (6-16, 2-9 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (14-10, 6-5 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook faces Northeastern after Erik Pratt scored 22 points in Stony Brook’s 76-75 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Seawolves are 9-3 on their home court. Stony Brook is fifth in the CAA with 13.8 assists per game led by Pratt averaging 3.7.

The Huskies are 2-9 in CAA play. Northeastern is 5-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Stony Brook is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 49.9% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern scores 5.6 more points per game (76.4) than Stony Brook gives up to opponents (70.8).

The Seawolves and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pratt is scoring 19.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Seawolves. Andrej Shoshkikj is averaging 14.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 58.0% over the last 10 games.

William Kermoury is averaging 13.3 points for the Huskies. Xavier Abreu is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 78.1 points, 25.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

