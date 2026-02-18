Prairie View A&M visits Mississippi Valley State on 15-game road skid

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-22, 0-13 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (4-19, 3-9 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday,…

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-22, 0-13 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (4-19, 3-9 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M travels to Mississippi Valley State looking to break its 15-game road losing streak.

The Devilettes are 3-6 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is fourth in the SWAC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ariel Jefferson averaging 4.0.

The Lady Panthers are 0-13 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M is 1-19 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M’s 33.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has given up to its opponents (42.8%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson is scoring 9.7 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Devilettes. Sydnei Marshall is averaging 10.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the past 10 games.

Crystal Schultz is shooting 34.2% and averaging 14.3 points for the Lady Panthers. Margan Allen is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devilettes: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Lady Panthers: 0-10, averaging 54.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 30.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

