Power’s 38 points, 12 rebounds lead Pennsylvania past Dartmouth 80-71

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — TJ Power had 38 points and 12 rebounds to lead Pennsylvania past Dartmouth 80-71 on Friday night.…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — TJ Power had 38 points and 12 rebounds to lead Pennsylvania past Dartmouth 80-71 on Friday night.

Michael Zanoni scored 10 points, going 3 of 11 from the floor for the Quakers (14-11, 7-5 Ivy League).

Brandon Mitchell-Day finished with 23 points and eight rebounds for the Big Green (11-14, 5-7). Dartmouth also got 18 points and two steals from Cameron McNamee.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.