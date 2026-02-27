Live Radio
College Basketball

Power’s 38 points, 12 rebounds lead Pennsylvania past Dartmouth 80-71

The Associated Press

February 27, 2026, 10:43 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — TJ Power had 38 points and 12 rebounds to lead Pennsylvania past Dartmouth 80-71 on Friday night.

Michael Zanoni scored 10 points, going 3 of 11 from the floor for the Quakers (14-11, 7-5 Ivy League).

Brandon Mitchell-Day finished with 23 points and eight rebounds for the Big Green (11-14, 5-7). Dartmouth also got 18 points and two steals from Cameron McNamee.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

