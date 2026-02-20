Powell leads Fresno State against San Diego State after 21-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (14-13, 8-8 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (21-4, 15-1 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Fresno State Bulldogs (14-13, 8-8 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (21-4, 15-1 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on San Diego State after Danae Powell scored 21 points in Fresno State’s 73-59 victory over the Utah State Aggies.

The Aztecs have gone 12-1 at home. San Diego State is second in the MWC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kennedy Lee averaging 4.1.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-8 against MWC opponents. Fresno State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

San Diego State scores 70.6 points, 11.7 more per game than the 58.9 Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 63.6 points per game, 4.1 more than the 59.5 San Diego State allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. San Diego State won the last matchup 63-53 on Dec. 18. Naomi Panganiban scored 15 points points to help lead the Aztecs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panganiban is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Aztecs. Nala Williams is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Avery Watkins is averaging 6.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Powell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 70.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

