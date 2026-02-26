Potter scores 25, Utah Tech beats Abilene Christian 85-81

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Ethan Potter had 25 points in Utah Tech’s 85-81 victory against Abilene Christian on Thursday.…

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Ethan Potter had 25 points in Utah Tech’s 85-81 victory against Abilene Christian on Thursday.

Potter had eight rebounds for the Trailblazers (18-12, 11-5 Western Athletic Conference). Chance Trujillo shot 9 for 11, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 24 points. Jusaun Holt shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Chilaydrien Newton led the Wildcats (13-15, 5-10) in scoring, finishing with 27 points and two steals. Abilene Christian also got 23 points from Bradyn Hubbard. Rich Smith finished with eight points, four assists and two steals.

The game was knotted at 74 points apiece with 4:19 remaining when the Trailblazers went on an 8-0 run. In the final 54 seconds, the Wildcats scored seven, cutting the deficit to two points with 10 seconds remaining, before free throws decided the result.

