Portland hosts Pepperdine after Guiney’s 20-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (17-11, 8-8 WCC) at Portland Pilots (16-12, 10-6 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine…

Pepperdine Waves (17-11, 8-8 WCC) at Portland Pilots (16-12, 10-6 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces Portland after Elli Guiney scored 20 points in Pepperdine’s 80-63 win against the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Pilots are 10-3 on their home court. Portland averages 17.0 assists per game to lead the WCC, paced by Rhyan Mogel with 4.7.

The Waves are 8-8 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is sixth in the WCC with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Shorna Preston averaging 8.6.

Portland scores 69.0 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 65.7 Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine averages 7.9 more points per game (70.3) than Portland allows (62.4).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Pepperdine won 86-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Lina Falk led Pepperdine with 25 points, and Ella Zimmerman led Portland with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyani Ananiev is shooting 40.7% and averaging 10.7 points for the Pilots. Nicole Rodriguez is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Guiney is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Waves. Falk is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Waves: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.