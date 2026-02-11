Placer leads Wagner against LIU after 26-point game

Long Island Sharks (16-8, 10-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (8-14, 3-8 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (16-8, 10-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (8-14, 3-8 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner plays LIU after Eduardo Placer scored 26 points in Wagner’s 84-67 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Seahawks are 6-4 in home games. Wagner averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Sharks are 10-1 against NEC opponents. LIU is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wagner averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.2 per game LIU gives up. LIU averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Wagner allows.

The Seahawks and Sharks match up Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Jones is shooting 41.8% and averaging 15.1 points for the Seahawks. Jaden Baker is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jamal Fuller is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 13.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 36.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Sharks: 9-1, averaging 69.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

