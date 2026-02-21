Pittsburgh takes on No. 22 North Carolina, aims to stop 11-game slide

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-20, 1-14 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (22-6, 11-4 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-20, 1-14 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (22-6, 11-4 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh comes into the matchup against No. 22 North Carolina after losing 11 in a row.

The Tar Heels have gone 11-2 in home games. North Carolina scores 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 17.5 points per game.

The Panthers are 1-14 in ACC play. Pittsburgh allows 71.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.3 points per game.

North Carolina scores 75.5 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 71.9 Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh averages 61.6 points per game, 3.6 more than the 58.0 North Carolina allows to opponents.

The Tar Heels and Panthers meet Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nyla Harris is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Lanie Grant is averaging 12.0 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Theresa Hagans Jr. is averaging 12.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Mikayla Johnson is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Panthers: 0-10, averaging 62.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.