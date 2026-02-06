Pierre leads SMU against Pittsburgh after 23-point game

SMU Mustangs (15-7, 4-5 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-14, 2-8 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits…

SMU Mustangs (15-7, 4-5 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-14, 2-8 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits Pittsburgh after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 23 points in SMU’s 84-83 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Panthers have gone 7-7 at home. Pittsburgh ranks ninth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Mustangs have gone 4-5 against ACC opponents. SMU ranks second in the ACC with 17.3 assists per game led by Kevin Miller averaging 6.7.

Pittsburgh scores 71.0 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 77.8 SMU allows. SMU averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Pittsburgh gives up.

The Panthers and Mustangs meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Cummings is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Roman Siulepa is averaging 11.7 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Miller is shooting 46.3% and averaging 19.1 points for the Mustangs. Pierre is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 82.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

