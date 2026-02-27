Picton leads Sacramento State against Montana State after 24-point showing

Montana State Bobcats (21-6, 14-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (13-16, 7-9 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (21-6, 14-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (13-16, 7-9 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State faces Montana State after Natalie Picton scored 24 points in Sacramento State’s 75-57 win over the Montana Lady Griz.

The Hornets are 8-5 in home games. Sacramento State is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 63.3 points while shooting 40.6% from the field.

The Bobcats are 14-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State is second in the Big Sky scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

Sacramento State scores 63.3 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 61.6 Montana State allows. Montana State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Sacramento State allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Montana State won the last meeting 66-31 on Jan. 30. Addison Harris scored 14 points to help lead the Bobcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rubi Gray is shooting 39.9% and averaging 14.3 points for the Hornets. Picton is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taylee Chirrick is averaging 18 points, seven rebounds, 3.6 assists and 4.4 steals for the Bobcats. Harris is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 59.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 15.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.