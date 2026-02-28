Phelia and Syracuse host Boston College

Boston College Eagles (5-25, 1-16 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (21-7, 11-6 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (5-25, 1-16 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (21-7, 11-6 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Boston College after Laila Phelia scored 23 points in Syracuse’s 72-62 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Orange are 14-3 on their home court. Syracuse ranks seventh in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.7 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Eagles are 1-16 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 5-14 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

Syracuse’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Boston College allows. Boston College averages 64.1 points per game, 1.4 more than the 62.7 Syracuse allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in ACC play. Syracuse won the last meeting 93-59 on Feb. 5. Izoje Uche scored 18 points points to help lead the Orange to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uche is averaging 14.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Orange. Dominique Onu is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Lily Carmody is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Jocelyne Grier is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 66.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

