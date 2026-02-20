Pepperdine plays Santa Clara, aims for 5th straight home win

Santa Clara Broncos (21-7, 11-4 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (16-11, 7-8 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (21-7, 11-4 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (16-11, 7-8 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts Santa Clara aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Waves have gone 12-3 at home. Pepperdine is fourth in the WCC with 15.6 assists per game led by Taija Sta. Maria averaging 3.1.

The Broncos are 11-4 against conference opponents. Santa Clara is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Pepperdine makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Santa Clara averages 15.4 more points per game (81.2) than Pepperdine allows (65.8).

The teams square off for the second time this season in WCC play. Pepperdine won the last matchup 74-72 on Jan. 31. Lina Falk scored 15 points points to help lead the Waves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elli Guiney averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Falk is shooting 49.1% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ava Schmidt averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Ashley Hawkins is averaging 16.1 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

