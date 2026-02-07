Pennsylvania wins 61-60 against Princeton

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — TJ Power had 18 points in Pennsylvania’s 61-60 win against Princeton on Saturday. Power added seven rebounds…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — TJ Power had 18 points in Pennsylvania’s 61-60 win against Princeton on Saturday.

Power added seven rebounds for the Quakers (11-10, 4-4 Ivy League). AJ Levine scored 13 points while going 6 of 14 from the field and added three steals.

Jacob Huggins finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (8-15, 4-4). Malik Abdullahi added 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Princeton. Jackson Hicke also had 10 points and nine rebounds.

