Pennsylvania hosts Noland and Columbia

Columbia Lions (14-8, 3-5 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (11-10, 4-4 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia faces Pennsylvania after Kenny Noland scored 21 points in Columbia’s 88-67 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Quakers are 8-2 on their home court. Pennsylvania is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions are 3-5 in Ivy League play. Columbia averages 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Pennsylvania scores 76.3 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 72.7 Columbia allows. Columbia has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of Pennsylvania have averaged.

The Quakers and Lions meet Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Roberts is averaging 17.4 points for the Quakers. TJ Power is averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Noland is averaging 17 points and 3.5 assists for the Lions. Blair Thompson is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.