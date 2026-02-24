Penn State plays USC following McMiller’s 37-point game

USC Trojans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (10-17, 3-13 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6…

USC Trojans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (10-17, 3-13 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays USC after Kiyomi McMiller scored 37 points in Penn State’s 87-78 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Lady Lions have gone 5-8 at home. Penn State has a 4-16 record against teams over .500.

The Trojans are 9-7 in conference matchups. USC averages 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Penn State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 4.4 per game USC allows. USC averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Penn State gives up.

The Lady Lions and Trojans square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMiller is averaging 21.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lady Lions. Gracie Merkle is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jazzy Davidson is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Trojans. Kara Dunn is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.