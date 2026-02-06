Penn State faces No. 12 Michigan State after McMiller’s 30-point game

Michigan State Spartans (19-4, 8-4 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (8-15, 1-11 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday,…

Michigan State Spartans (19-4, 8-4 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (8-15, 1-11 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on No. 12 Michigan State after Kiyomi McMiller scored 30 points in Penn State’s 85-82 win over the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Lady Lions are 4-7 on their home court. Penn State is 4-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Spartans are 8-4 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is third in the Big Ten scoring 85.5 points per game and is shooting 49.2%.

Penn State makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Michigan State has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 46.5% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMiller is averaging 19.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lady Lions. Moriah Murray is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kennedy Blair is averaging 13.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Spartans. Grace Vanslooten is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 1-9, averaging 70.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

