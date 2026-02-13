Peguero leads Houston against Kansas after 21-point game

Houston Cougars (7-17, 1-12 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (15-11, 5-9 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Cougars (7-17, 1-12 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (15-11, 5-9 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays Kansas after Briana Peguero scored 21 points in Houston’s 73-63 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Jayhawks are 10-4 in home games. Kansas is 6-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

The Cougars are 1-12 in Big 12 play. Houston is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Kansas’ average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Houston allows. Houston averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Kansas gives up.

The Jayhawks and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is shooting 47.8% and averaging 17.8 points for the Jayhawks. Jaliya Davis is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

TK Pitts is averaging 8.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Cougars. Kierra Merchant is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.