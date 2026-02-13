Pearson leads CSU Fullerton against UC Irvine after 21-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (20-4, 11-2 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (15-9, 11-3 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (20-4, 11-2 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (15-9, 11-3 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts UC Irvine after Kya Pearson scored 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 70-62 victory over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Titans have gone 8-5 in home games. CSU Fullerton has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Anteaters are 11-2 in conference matchups. UC Irvine has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

CSU Fullerton makes 39.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (34.1%). UC Irvine averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game CSU Fullerton allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madelynn Muniz is shooting 24.5% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 4.2 points. Cristina Jones is averaging 18 points, 12.4 rebounds and 4.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Jada Wynn averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Hunter Hernandez is averaging 16.7 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 16.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points.

