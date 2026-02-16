Patterson leads Eastern Michigan against Central Michigan after 22-point outing

Central Michigan Chippewas (8-17, 4-8 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-17, 3-10 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (8-17, 4-8 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-17, 3-10 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts Central Michigan after Addison Patterson scored 22 points in Eastern Michigan’s 76-62 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Eagles are 6-5 in home games. Eastern Michigan is eighth in the MAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Mohammad Habhab averaging 1.9.

The Chippewas are 4-8 in MAC play. Central Michigan has a 6-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

The Eagles and Chippewas square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mak Manciel is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 5.5 points. Patterson is averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Chippewas. Tamario Adley is averaging 13.6 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 70.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.