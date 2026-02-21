Patrick scores 20 as Stephen F. Austin beats Nicholls State 81-78

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lateef Patrick scored 20 points and Jerald Colonel scored a late, go-ahead basket as Stephen F.…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lateef Patrick scored 20 points and Jerald Colonel scored a late, go-ahead basket as Stephen F. Austin beat Nicholls State 81-78 on Saturday.

Patrick shot 7 of 18 from the field, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Lumberjacks (25-3, 18-1 Southland Conference). Keon Thompson added 16 points while shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had nine assists. Kam Burton shot 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points. Colonel added seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals. The Lumberjacks picked up their 13th straight win.

Zee Hamoda led the way for the Colonels (11-17, 10-9) with 24 points. Trae English added 15 points and six assists for Nicholls State. Sincere Malone finished with 13 points and five assists.

The Colonels used a 3-pointer from English and free throws from Malone to tie the game with 1:05 remaining, after trailing for the previous 15 minutes. A floater from Colonel — his only points of the game — were the go-ahead points that the Lumberjacks held onto.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

