Parker’s 22 lead Austin Peay past Bellarmine 90-70

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Collin Parker scored 22 points as Austin Peay beat Bellarmine 90-70 on Saturday. Parker also contributed…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Collin Parker scored 22 points as Austin Peay beat Bellarmine 90-70 on Saturday.

Parker also contributed seven rebounds for the Governors (19-6, 13-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Zyree Collins scored 16 points and added 14 assists. Anton Brookshire shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. The Governors picked up their eighth straight victory.

Jack Karasinski led the Knights (11-15, 6-8) in scoring, finishing with 30 points. Tyler Doyle added eight points for Bellarmine. Jacob Wassler also had eight points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.