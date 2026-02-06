Parker scores 40 as Memphis takes down UAB 90-80

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Sincere Parker scored 40 points and made six 3-pointers for Memphis in a 90-80 victory over…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Sincere Parker scored 40 points and made six 3-pointers for Memphis in a 90-80 victory over UAB on Thursday.

Parker was 14 of 20 from the field, includin 6 of 8 from distance, for the Tigers (11-11, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Aaron Bradshaw added 12 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor.

Chance Westry finished with 15 points, six assists and two steals for the Blazers (14-9, 5-5). UAB also got 14 points from Salim London. Jacob Meyer had 13 points.

Memphis took the lead with 14:42 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Parker led his team in scoring with 22 points in the first half to help put them ahead 44-35 at the break. Parker scored 18 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

