Parker scores 27 in Austin Peay’s 91-62 win against North Alabama

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Collin Parker scored 27 points as Austin Peay beat North Alabama 91-62 on Saturday.

Parker shot 11 for 17 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Governors (17-6, 11-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Zyree Collins went 11 of 15 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 26 points. Tate McCubbin had 11 points and finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 2 for 3 from the line. The Governors picked up their sixth straight win.

Donte Bacchus led the Lions (7-15, 2-9) with 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Braylon Patton also scored 19 points for North Alabama.

