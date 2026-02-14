Parker scores 22 as Queens knocks off Lipscomb 87-81

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Avantae Parker had 22 points in Queens’ 87-81 win against Lipscomb on Saturday. Parker also had…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Avantae Parker had 22 points in Queens’ 87-81 win against Lipscomb on Saturday.

Parker also had four steals and six blocks for the Royals (15-12, 10-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Yoav Berman scored 16 points while going 5 of 7 from the floor and 5 of 7 from the line, to go with six rebounds and seven assists. Nasir Mann had 11 points.

Grant Asman finished with 16 points for the Bisons (16-11, 9-5). Charlie Williams added 12 points for Lipscomb. Mateo Esmeraldo had 10 points, six assists and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

