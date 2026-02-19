Panov’s 19 lead Drexel past Northeastern 70-61

BOSTON (AP) — Victor Panov’s 19 points helped Drexel defeat Northeastern 70-61 on Thursday. Panov had seven rebounds and five…

BOSTON (AP) — Victor Panov’s 19 points helped Drexel defeat Northeastern 70-61 on Thursday.

Panov had seven rebounds and five assists for the Dragons (14-14, 8-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Shane Blakeney scored 18 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line, and added seven rebounds and three steals.

Xavier Abreu led the way for the Huskies (6-19, 2-12) with 19 points. William Kermoury added 14 points and two steals for Northeastern. JB Frankel finished with 11 points off the bench. The loss was the Huskies’ eighth straight.

Drexel took the lead with 8:34 left in the first half and did not trail again. Panov led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them ahead 29-24 at the break. Blakeney’s 16-point second half helped Drexel finish off the nine-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

