Pack leads Oklahoma against Texas A&M after 20-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (18-8, 8-5 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-13, 3-10 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma faces Texas A&M after Nijel Pack scored 20 points in Oklahoma’s 89-66 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Sooners are 9-4 in home games. Oklahoma is 7-13 against opponents over .500.

The Aggies are 8-5 in conference matchups. Texas A&M is fifth in college basketball with 19.2 assists per game led by Jacari Lane averaging 3.5.

Oklahoma makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Texas A&M has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SEC play. Texas A&M won the last matchup 83-76 on Jan. 10. Rashaun Agee scored 16 points to help lead the Aggies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pack is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 16.1 points. Xzayvier Brown is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ruben Dominguez averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Agee is averaging 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 2-8, averaging 80.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 82.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

