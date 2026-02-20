Pacific visits Ike and No. 11 Gonzaga

Pacific Tigers (17-12, 8-8 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-2, 14-1 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Pacific Tigers (17-12, 8-8 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-2, 14-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Gonzaga takes on Pacific after Graham Ike scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 80-59 victory against the San Francisco Dons.

The Bulldogs are 12-0 in home games. Gonzaga ranks second in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Tigers are 8-8 in conference play. Pacific is 8-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Gonzaga’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Gonzaga gives up.

The Bulldogs and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is averaging 19.9 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mario Saint-Supery is averaging 10.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Jaden Clayton is averaging 7.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Tigers. Elias Ralph is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

