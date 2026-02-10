Pacific hosts Loyola Marymount following Shelley’s 24-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (13-13, 4-9 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (16-10, 7-6 WCC) Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (13-13, 4-9 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (16-10, 7-6 WCC)

Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits Pacific after Jalen Shelley scored 24 points in Loyola Marymount’s 83-63 win over the San Diego Toreros.

The Tigers have gone 10-1 at home. Pacific ranks fourth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Lions have gone 4-9 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pacific scores 75.0 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 72.4 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount averages 6.9 more points per game (75.2) than Pacific gives up (68.3).

The Tigers and Lions match up Wednesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Ralph is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 14.6 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rodney Brown Jr. averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Shelley is averaging 14 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

