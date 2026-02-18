Pacific hosts Edokpaigbe and San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (15-10, 8-6 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (10-15, 5-9 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (15-10, 8-6 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (10-15, 5-9 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits Pacific after Candy Edokpaigbe scored 28 points in San Francisco’s 81-70 victory against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Tigers have gone 9-7 at home. Pacific averages 16.2 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Dons are 8-6 in WCC play. San Francisco is sixth in the WCC scoring 68.7 points per game and is shooting 41.7%.

Pacific’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 68.7 points per game, 1.0 more than the 67.7 Pacific gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winner Bartholomew is averaging 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Sydney Ward is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Aina Cargol is averaging 10.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Dons. Edokpaigbe is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Dons: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

