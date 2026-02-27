Ovalle leads Eastern Michigan against Northern Illinois after 21-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-14, 5-10 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-22, 2-13 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-14, 5-10 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-22, 2-13 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays Northern Illinois after Fernanda Ovalle scored 21 points in Eastern Michigan’s 78-60 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Huskies are 3-8 on their home court. Northern Illinois has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 5-10 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northern Illinois averages 56.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 68.0 Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 67.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 69.5 Northern Illinois gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAC play. Eastern Michigan won the last matchup 72-62 on Jan. 24. Sisi Eleko scored 25 points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Wingate is scoring 12.4 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Huskies. Emilie Sorensen is averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Peyton Hill is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.9 points. Eleko is shooting 46.8% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 24.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.