Oriol’s 26 lead North Florida past FGCU 76-70

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kamrin Oriol scored 26 points as North Florida beat FGCU 76-70 on Thursday night.

Oriol shot 8 of 18 from the field and went 9 for 11 from the line for the Ospreys (7-23, 5-12 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dalton Gayman scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Kent Jackson had 11 points and shot 3 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The win broke a five-game skid for the Ospreys.

J.R. Konieczny finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for the Eagles (14-16, 8-9). FGCU also got 12 points from Darren Williams. Michael Duax also had 11 points and two steals.

