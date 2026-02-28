Oregon takes on Washington in conference matchup

Washington Huskies (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (20-10, 8-9 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington Huskies (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (20-10, 8-9 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Katie Fiso and Oregon host Sayvia Sellers and Washington in Big Ten play.

The Ducks are 12-4 on their home court. Oregon is sixth in the Big Ten with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ehis Etute averaging 4.7.

The Huskies are 9-8 in conference play. Washington is fourth in the Big Ten with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Avery Howell averaging 8.4.

Oregon scores 75.3 points, 13.9 more per game than the 61.4 Washington gives up. Washington scores 8.3 more points per game (72.0) than Oregon allows to opponents (63.7).

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big Ten play. Washington won the last meeting 51-43 on Feb. 16. Sellers scored 17 points to help lead the Huskies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiso is averaging 14.6 points and 6.5 assists for the Ducks. Etute is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Howell is averaging 13.6 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Huskies. Sellers is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

