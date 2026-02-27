Oregon State visits Graves and Santa Clara

Oregon State Beavers (16-14, 9-8 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (23-7, 14-3 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Oregon State Beavers (16-14, 9-8 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (23-7, 14-3 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Oregon State after Allen Graves scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 86-67 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Broncos have gone 13-1 at home. Santa Clara has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beavers have gone 9-8 against WCC opponents. Oregon State is 6-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Santa Clara averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Santa Clara allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in WCC play. Santa Clara won the last matchup 102-64 on Dec. 28. Elijah Mahi scored 23 points points to help lead the Broncos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Ensminger is averaging 6.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Christian Hammond is averaging 15.9 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games.

Dez White is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 9.6 points. Josiah Lake is averaging 13.3 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

