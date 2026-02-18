Oregon State plays Portland after Shuler’s 31-point showing

Portland Pilots (15-11, 9-5 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (18-9, 10-4 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (15-11, 9-5 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (18-9, 10-4 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays Portland after Kennedie Shuler scored 31 points in Oregon State’s 70-60 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Beavers are 11-3 on their home court. Oregon State is eighth in the WCC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Lizzy Williamson averaging 1.9.

The Pilots are 9-5 against WCC opponents. Portland averages 17.3 assists per game to lead the WCC, paced by Rhyan Mogel with 4.8.

Oregon State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Portland gives up. Portland has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The Beavers and Pilots square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Villa is averaging 15 points for the Beavers. Shuler is averaging 17.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.4 steals over the last 10 games.

Dyani Ananiev is shooting 40.7% and averaging 10.7 points for the Pilots. Nicole Rodriguez is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Pilots: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 26.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

