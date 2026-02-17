Oral Roberts visits Omaha after Waddles’ 21-point performance

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-21, 1-11 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (14-14, 7-6 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on Oral Roberts after Lance Waddles scored 21 points in Omaha’s 83-76 win against the Denver Pioneers.

The Mavericks are 9-4 in home games. Omaha is eighth in the Summit League with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Scholl averaging 1.5.

The Golden Eagles are 1-11 in conference play. Oral Roberts is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Omaha averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.8 per game Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts’ 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Omaha has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

The Mavericks and Golden Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Waddles is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Mavericks. Paul Djobet is averaging 20.8 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ofri Naveh is averaging 12.2 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Ty Harper is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

