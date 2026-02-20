Oral Roberts visits Bennett and UMKC

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (13-13, 6-7 Summit) at UMKC Roos (6-20, 4-10 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (13-13, 6-7 Summit) at UMKC Roos (6-20, 4-10 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces Oral Roberts after Emani Bennett scored 20 points in UMKC’s 79-63 loss to the Denver Pioneers.

The Roos have gone 4-9 at home. UMKC is fifth in the Summit with 12.1 assists per game led by Tierra Trotter averaging 3.3.

The Golden Eagles are 6-7 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts ranks fifth in the Summit with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalei Oglesby averaging 4.1.

UMKC averages 64.5 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 75.8 Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UMKC gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Oral Roberts won 81-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Oglesby led Oral Roberts with 21 points, and Elauni Bennett led UMKC with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Bennett is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Roos. Trotter is averaging 11.1 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gentry Baldwin is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 9.7 points and 1.5 steals. Oglesby is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roos: 2-8, averaging 59.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

