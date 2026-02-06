Oral Roberts plays St. Thomas following Harper’s 26-point outing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-19, 0-9 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (19-6, 8-2 Summit League) Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits St. Thomas after Ty Harper scored 26 points in Oral Roberts’ 95-72 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Tommies are 11-1 in home games. St. Thomas is second in the Summit League scoring 82.4 points while shooting 50.4% from the field.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-9 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

St. Thomas averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 43.5% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Minessale is averaging 19.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Tommies. Nick Janowski is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ofri Naveh is averaging 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Harper is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 84.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 0-10, averaging 67.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

