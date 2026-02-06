Oral Roberts plays conference rival South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (18-6, 8-2 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-10, 5-4 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

South Dakota Coyotes (18-6, 8-2 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-10, 5-4 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Angelina Robles and South Dakota visit Anna Trusty and Oral Roberts in Summit action.

The Golden Eagles are 8-2 in home games. Oral Roberts is the best team in the Summit with 15.8 fast break points.

The Coyotes are 8-2 in Summit play. South Dakota has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Oral Roberts averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.4 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Oral Roberts gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Coyotes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gentry Baldwin is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 9.6 points and 1.5 steals. Trusty is averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Robles averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Molly Joyce is shooting 39.7% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Coyotes: 8-2, averaging 65.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.